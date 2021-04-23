Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 20,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $144.42. 303,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,513. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.