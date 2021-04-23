Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $632,000 Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,573. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $136.15 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

