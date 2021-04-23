Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WST stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.79. 4,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $326.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

