Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 7,500 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intuit by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.04. 16,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.58 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

