Mizuho Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $800.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.89.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $717.97 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $713.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.