Mizuho Increases VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $160.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.