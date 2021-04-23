MobileGo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. MobileGo has a market cap of $2.20 million and $3.14 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MobileGo has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00669494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00052125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.60 or 0.08112840 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io. The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

MobileGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

