Modefi (MOD) One Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00005367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $22.16 million and $1.67 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modefi has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $336.56 or 0.00675913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.43 or 0.08046213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00050654 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

