ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up to $140.08

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $140.08, but opened at $145.73. ModivCare shares last traded at $144.23, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $1,897,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $745,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

