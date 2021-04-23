Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 1,636,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,305. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mogo by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

