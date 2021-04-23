MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Achieves $135.35 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $135.35 million and approximately $37.19 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,792.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.67 or 0.04604429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.00470623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $791.92 or 0.01590423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00673533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.17 or 0.00486350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 113.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00428472 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

