Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.23

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 6026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mondi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

