MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Critical Survey

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyGram International and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.42 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -115.50 Conduent $4.47 billion 0.32 -$1.93 billion $0.62 10.82

MoneyGram International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -2.23% -1.48% 0.14% Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyGram International and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50

MoneyGram International currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Conduent has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.58%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Conduent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conduent beats MoneyGram International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

