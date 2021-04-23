Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 260.80 ($3.41) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

