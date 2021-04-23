Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $692,139.42 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56.

On Friday, February 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total transaction of $1,663,670.01.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,089,584.58.

On Friday, February 5th, Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,033,403.40.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $372.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.08 and its 200 day moving average is $347.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.81 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

