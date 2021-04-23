Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $301.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.17.

MCO stock opened at $325.05 on Monday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.80 and its 200-day moving average is $283.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

