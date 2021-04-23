Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCRUF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of MCRUF remained flat at $$4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

