Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.83.

MSI opened at $187.43 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.90. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

