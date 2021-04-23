Morgan Stanley Boosts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $37.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of ARMK opened at $39.15 on Monday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Aramark by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aramark by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Aramark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

