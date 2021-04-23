Morgan Stanley Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $66.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.