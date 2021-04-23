Morgan Stanley Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.