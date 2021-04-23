Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

HIW opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

