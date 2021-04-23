Morgan Stanley Boosts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,530.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,151.69.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM stock opened at $1,246.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,164.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,032.21. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $394.50 and a 52 week high of $1,319.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.