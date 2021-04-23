Morgan Stanley Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $258.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.25.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $233.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average of $214.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

