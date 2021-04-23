Morgan Stanley Has $9.92 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.52 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

