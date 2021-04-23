Morgan Stanley Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $68.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.25 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.45.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $53,293,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.