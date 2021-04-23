Morgan Stanley Raises Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $67.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after buying an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after buying an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

