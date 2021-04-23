Morgan Stanley Raises Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $6,630,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $978,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.