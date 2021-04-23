Morgan Stanley Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $125.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.68.

NBIX stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

