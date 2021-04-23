Morgan Stanley Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.55.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

