Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,137 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

