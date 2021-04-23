Morgan Stanley Raises Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $244.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSO. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $291.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $144.16 and a fifty-two week high of $295.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

