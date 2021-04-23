Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.49 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $144.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 116.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89,954 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

