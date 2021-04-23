Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of MPAA opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.04 million, a P/E ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

