Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. 1,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,473. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

