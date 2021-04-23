Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.58

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 17462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.