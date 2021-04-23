Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Increased to $14.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $13.50 to $14.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $11.08.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

