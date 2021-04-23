Murray International Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MYI stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,224 ($15.99). 211,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Murray International Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,098.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.10.

In other news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £89,700 ($117,193.62). Also, insider David Hardie acquired 99 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £1,092.96 ($1,427.96).

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

