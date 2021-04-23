MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $46.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYRG traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 129,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $76.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $3,548,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

