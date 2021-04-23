MYR Group (MYRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect MYR Group to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYRG stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $76.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

