National Bank Financial Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.56.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.67. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.33 and a 52 week high of C$39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

