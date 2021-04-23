National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

KL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. 41,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

