National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AUY. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 441,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,621,986. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

