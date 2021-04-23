National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522. The company has a market cap of $224.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.