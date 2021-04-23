National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $251.64

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 251.64 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.02). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 303.20 ($3.96), with a volume of 957,807 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on NEX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 252.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27.

In related news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

About National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.