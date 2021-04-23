Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 804.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Navient were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

