Needham & Company LLC Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $76.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

