Neo Reaches Market Cap of $5.70 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $80.81 or 0.00163435 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $5.70 billion and $3.39 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00066313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00279770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

