Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $508.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

