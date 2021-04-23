Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $508.78 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.73 and a 200-day moving average of $521.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $171,690,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 199.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

